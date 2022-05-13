Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.