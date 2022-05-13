MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEKA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 60,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,420. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $553,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $1,105,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

