MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

May 13th, 2022

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKAGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEKA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 60,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,420. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at $553,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter worth $1,105,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile (Get Rating)

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

