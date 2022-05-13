Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $5.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 72,179 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

