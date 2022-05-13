Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

