MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ first-quarter earnings are lower than expected. MDU gains from the two-platform business model, expanding operations through acquisitions, and remains poised to benefit from an increasing backlog. Planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of services to serve its growing customer base more effectively. The successful retirement of the Heskett I & II coal-fired units will aid the company in cutting emissions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. MDU construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines may require additional maintenance costs that could adversely affect the operational results. Strict Government regulations and seasonality act as headwinds.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

