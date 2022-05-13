MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.90 and last traded at C$6.70. Approximately 1,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDALF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

