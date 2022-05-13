Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAXR. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

MAXR stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $227,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

