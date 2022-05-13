Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $28.93. 38,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,813. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

