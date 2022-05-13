MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Acumen Capital

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Acumen Capital from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

MAV traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$0.55. 28,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,780. The company has a market cap of C$21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.14. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

