Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.07

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 97011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

MATW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $938.05 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

