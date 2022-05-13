Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

