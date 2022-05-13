Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Matador Resources worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,674. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

