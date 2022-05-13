MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.30-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $23.89. 4,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.