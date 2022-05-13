MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,146. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

