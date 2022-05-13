Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $257.71 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,667,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,713,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after purchasing an additional 578,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

