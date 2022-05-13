Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 161,039 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.10% of Endava worth $196,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 255,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,319,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Endava by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $97.15 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

