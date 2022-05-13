Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 11,546 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $230,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $232,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

