Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $206.08 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $206,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.