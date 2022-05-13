Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $171.88 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,196 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Diageo worth $171,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $182.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

