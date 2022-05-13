Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,284,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $249,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

