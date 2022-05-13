Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 382,398 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.79% of Red Rock Resorts worth $175,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

RRR stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

