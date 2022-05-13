Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 28,278 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $180,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $118,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $179.35 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

