Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $185,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $622.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

