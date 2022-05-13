Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,681 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $164,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $69.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

