Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Acquires 10,000 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,206.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MMLP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,195. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

