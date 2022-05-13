Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $439.00.
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $338.46. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,159. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.16 and a 200-day moving average of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
