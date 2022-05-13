Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $327.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.16 and its 200 day moving average is $393.40. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
