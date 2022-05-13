Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 511,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

