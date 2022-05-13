Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 2,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

