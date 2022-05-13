Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Markforged stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markforged by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Markforged by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

