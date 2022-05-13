Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 120.1% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 69.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

