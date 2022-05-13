Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.12.

MFC stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.46. 9,902,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,543,593. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.75 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.34.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

