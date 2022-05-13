Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Lowered to Hold at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by CIBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$25.00. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.88.

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,115,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.34. The firm has a market cap of C$43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.75 and a 1 year high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

