ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANT. StockNews.com started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

