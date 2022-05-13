Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.14.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 3,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.