Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 46.25%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

