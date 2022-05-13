Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after purchasing an additional 299,213 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,750,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. 16,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,666. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

