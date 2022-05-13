Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 143 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

