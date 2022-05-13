Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 141,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,967. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

