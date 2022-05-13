Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAC traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

