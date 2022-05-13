Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $168,314,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. 398,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.94.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

