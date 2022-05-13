Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 97,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,259.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,748,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.