Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 36,715 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 330.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,715 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $147,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762,508. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.