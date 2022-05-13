Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.07. 15,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,679. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

