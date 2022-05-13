Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.