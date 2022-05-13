Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric two wheelers; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

