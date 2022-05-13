M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M) Insider Russell Davis Purchases 85,639 Shares

M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M – Get Rating) insider Russell Davis bought 85,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$11,989.46 ($8,326.01).

M3 Mining Company Profile

M3 Mining Limited engages in exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Edjudina project comprises six licenses located approximately 150 km north east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia; and the Victoria Bore project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

