M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.69

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.69 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 16978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

