LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Given New $14.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

LumiraDx stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. 355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,065. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Research analysts predict that LumiraDx will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,100,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

