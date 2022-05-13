Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LUMIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,752. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
