Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in April

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUMIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,752. Luminex Resources has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

