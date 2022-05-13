Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 227,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,120,818 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,550 and sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.2% in the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 841,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.